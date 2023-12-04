Menu
Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Tory Whanau. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Wellington’s Golden Mile is now the front line of a war over competing visions for the city's transport system, but the new government could potentially lose the first battle.Number five on the coalition government’s 100-day plan announced last week was "Withdraw central government from Let’s Get Wellington Moving” – the $7 billion programme intended to bring rapid transit and a more pedestrian-friendly environment to the capital city.However, the central government agency responsible for Waka Kotahi...
NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity
Energy

NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Markets

Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m

But it may set the scene for record carbon high prices in 2024.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Air NZ's A-list influencer play
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023
The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve
Economy

The RBNZ looks to have one more hike up its sleeve

There is a 75% chance of another 25 basis point rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 30 Nov 2023
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 29 Nov 2023