MBIE defends $55k Oxford leadership course for senior executive

MBIE is being criticised for its spending on executive leadership courses. (Image: NZME)

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has spent $55,000 sending a senior executive on a leadership course at the University of Oxford.The ministry (MBIE) refused to name the senior executive who attended the three-week residential programme in 2024, citing privacy concerns.In 2024, the wider public sector, including MBIE, underwent redundancies to cut costs.The course in England included $44,782.01 in course fees, including onsite accommodation, and $10,242.55 in travel costs, according to documents released under the Officia...