McKinsey gives KiwiRail growth tips

KiwiRail has a number of business divisions, but freight is the core earner. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 26 Apr 2024
Global management consultants McKinsey have delivered recommendations to KiwiRail about lifting performance at the state-owned rail operator.KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy wouldn’t be drawn on specifics, but BusinessDesk understands McKinsey suggested ways to simplify the business and identified possible targets to grow the share of freight carried by rail.According to its annual report for the 2023 financial year, KiwiRail had a 13% share of the total freight task in New Zealand, meaning the vast majority was carried by trucks. In...
US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property
Bloomberg

US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property

According to the US government, Beijing's reforms remain too slow.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers

The mining giant has had discussions with potential buyers.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Calling all mediators

Workers and their bosses both need to have access to timely and skilled mediators.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Calling all mediators

More Policy

Infrastructure industry more negative than positive
Policy

Infrastructure industry more negative than positive

The vibes aren't great.

Oliver Lewis 24 Apr 2024
Assaulting the evidence, adieu Kevin Jenkins and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Assaulting the evidence, adieu Kevin Jenkins and more ...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 24 Apr 2024
‘Not fit for purpose’: how govt plans to fix aged care
Policy

‘Not fit for purpose’: how govt plans to fix aged care

As the sector sinks, seniors minister Costello wants to ensure commercial viability.  

Gregor Thompson 24 Apr 2024
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Simon Robertson: How to discourage wealth

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 20 Apr 2024