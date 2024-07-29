Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers

Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers
Chinese international students face a large gap between their expectations and reality, say researchers. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
A veteran immigration adviser says legislation that has been a decade in the making is missing the number one issue it was supposed to fix.Last week, the Government introduced a bill that included amendments to the Immigration Advisers Licensing Act (IALA), first recommended in a 2014 review by consultants MartinJenkins.The amendments are part of a wider Regulatory Systems Amendment Bill introduced every five years to provide “repairs and maintenance” of existing legislation. However, despite citing the bill’s disclosure...
Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits
Markets

Vector exits gas as 'perfect storm' hits

Vector boss says the decision to get out of gas was the right one.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Running NZ to failure
Primary Sector

BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

The inquiry comes as the North Otago meat processor looks to cut 100 jobs.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BX Foods faces OIO probe for potential consent breach

More Policy

Collins lays out plans to boost NZ’s AI uptake
Policy

Collins lays out plans to boost NZ’s AI uptake

Light-touch regulation aims to give businesses the confidence to experiment with AI.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements
Policy

Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements

Researchers say there's more evidence to support the repealed Smokefree policies.

Jem Traylen 26 Jul 2024
Holidays Act: no vacation for taxpayers
Economy In-depth

Holidays Act: no vacation for taxpayers

Let's pay billions of dollars and get nothing new for it.

Nikitin Sallee 25 Jul 2024
Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 24 Jul 2024