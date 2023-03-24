Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Mixed feelings on Emissions Trading Scheme review

Mixed feelings on Emissions Trading Scheme review
Climate change minister James Shaw is leading another review of the ETS. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
There are concerns the latest review of the Emissions Trading Scheme could further subdue carbon prices in the short term, but in the long term, it could drive them up.There are also concerns that government decision-making and how it is announcing those decisions is also increasing uncertainty in carbon markets.The Ministry for the Environment confirmed on Wednesday evening it was reviewing the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) following concerns, including those of the Climate Change Commission (CCC).It comes at a time when the prices of New Zea...
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

More Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 23 Mar 2023
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 22 Mar 2023
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 22 Mar 2023