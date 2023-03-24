Mixed feelings on Emissions Trading Scheme review

Climate change minister James Shaw is leading another review of the ETS. (Image: Getty)

There are concerns the latest review of the Emissions Trading Scheme could further subdue carbon prices in the short term, but in the long term, it could drive them up.There are also concerns that government decision-making and how it is announcing those decisions is also increasing uncertainty in carbon markets.The Ministry for the Environment confirmed on Wednesday evening it was reviewing the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) following concerns, including those of the Climate Change Commission (CCC).It comes at a time when the prices of New Zea...