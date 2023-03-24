Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Pick me! The National party launched education policy this week. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Education has long been a sleeper issue that National has believed could be one of its strongest cards as the election approaches.So, Christopher Luxon’s unveiling this week of what was really no more than a taster of the National party's education policy priorities is an important election year marker.For a start, his day of education focus in the Hutt valley on Thursday attracted a large pack of political media in a way that guaranteed him headlines that he’s struggled for in recent weeks.A week in isolation with covid followe...
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

More Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 23 Mar 2023
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 22 Mar 2023
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 22 Mar 2023