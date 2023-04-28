Menu
NZ has an 'enviable' energy position, says IEA

NZ's hydro, geothermal and wind capacity is an opportunity to decarbonise the rest of the economy. (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
New Zealand has enviable energy resources but should weigh up carefully the costs of trying to reach 100% renewable electricity generation, the International Energy Agency says.The agency's latest review of NZ’s energy policy identified a diversified energy mix.“As the country embarks on an ambitious energy transition, it has many natural advantages, including an enviable renewable resource base,” it said in its 2023 policy review.“The key challenge will be to decarbonise end-use sectors through clean power and...
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 2:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Finance

Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 11:05am
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 26 Apr 2023
Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 25 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments
Finance

Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments

ANZ and BNZ recommended having a look at a 100% risk weighting.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023
Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion
Primary Sector

Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion

The majority of NZ fishermen in a survey reported having to change where they fished due to sedimentation, slash and other debris.

Jem Traylen 24 Apr 2023