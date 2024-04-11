Menu
NZ has major flip in migrant skill levels

Christopher Luxon and Erica Stanford have adjusted immigration settings but not everyone is happy. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
A recent migration surge has been led by low-skilled workers in a way previous patterns of arrivals have not, according to numbers released by the immigration minister. Though net migration is at historically high levels, 14,640 fewer high-skilled migrants came into the country last year compared with 2017. The numbers were prepared for immigration minister Erica Stanford, who is also the minister of education, by Immigration NZ (INZ).“We can’t have 145,000 people every single year coming in, it’s not sustainable. I...
Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Is this Synlait's new chair?

NZSA says struggling dairy company needs to appoint a permanent chair.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

Some green projects via the EU’s Innovation Fund are struggling to get off the ground. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
More Policy

Business of Government: Target gaming, lobbyists getting their way, and more ...
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 10 Apr 2024
Franchises' delight at migrant rule changes
Policy

Franchises no longer face much higher costs to bring in migrant workers.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Apr 2024
'Almost limitless cost increases': InfraComm on light rail
Policy

The commission gave a withering critique of light rail, new documents reveal.

Oliver Lewis 09 Apr 2024
How can the world make immigration work? Ask Canada
Policy Opinion

Liberal policies causing tensions now, but they’ll eventually make the country stronger.

Bloomberg 06 Apr 2024