NZ's largest energy company wants out - but who would buy OMV?

The Maui field is just one of OMV's assets which is up for sale. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
New Zealand’s largest energy producer OMV says it remains committed to investing in and expanding its oil and gas fields in this country, even as it looks to offload them.Austria-based OMV has put up for sale all its Asia-Pacific upstream assets, including 100% of OMV NZ.Its NZ subsidiary has a 69% stake in the Maari oil field, 74% of the Pohokura gas field, and full ownership of the Maui field. It also has three offshore exploration permits, and onshore storage facilities.Enerlytica analyst John Kidd calculates that on the most recently...
