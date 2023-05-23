Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Officials look at a carbon dividend, but the cash is getting squeezed

Officials look at a carbon dividend, but the cash is getting squeezed
Officials are looking at a carbon dividend in principle, but much of climate change minister James Shaw's climate fund has already been allocated. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis
Ian Llewellyn and Oliver Lewis
Tue, 23 May 2023
Officials are investigating the possibility of a carbon dividend, where revenue from the emissions trading scheme or a carbon tax gets recycled back to households.Proponents of the policy, which has been adopted in parts of Canada, argue that it helps make a higher carbon price more politically viable, as households are supported through the transition to a low-emissions economy.From a peak of more than $85, the price of a tonne of carbon, measured in tradeable New Zealand Units (NZUs), has collapsed to just over $50 on the secondary market aft...
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Politics Free

Whānau Ora launches bold campaign

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said funding for Whānau Ora was "pretty bloody abysmal".

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:00am
Whānau Ora launches bold campaign

More Policy

RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come
Economy

RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come

Economists are certain of a hike, but the NZIER Shadow Board is divided.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 22 May 2023
Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows
Policy

Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows

More than nine in 10 workers have experienced intermittent bullying in the past year.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023
Sausage roll socialism is served
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Sausage roll socialism is served

The budget opens up a debate about industrial policy.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 May 2023