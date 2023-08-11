Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' just on compliance, say Master Builders

One in four construction workers 'focus' just on compliance, say Master Builders
Skilled labour is still a “severe challenge” in the construction sector. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Construction site compliance and procurement have reached the point where one in four commercial construction workers are focused on administration and procurement, Registered Master Builders says.That's from a survey of 72 vertical construction firms which means the total tally is likely to be much higher. The industry employs about 540,000 workers, who collectively generate about $24.6 billion annually, or about 6.9% of the national economic pie, according to the Infometrics 2022 economic profile.Master Builders, as the industry mouthpiec...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

More Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries
Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 10 Aug 2023
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Aug 2023
Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...
Policy

Business of Government: Act wants to stop work, the cost of campaign promises, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2023