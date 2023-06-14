Menu
Online harm regulation causes media concern

(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Regulation is never welcomed with open arms by any industry, but a major proposal from the Department of Internal Affairs sent shockwaves through the media sector earlier this month.The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has proposed a new and all-powerful watchdog to police harmful content online, a move that will have widespread repercussions for every part of the media.The government department has proposed plans for a new regulatory regime for online media content, aimed at making the internet safer. Under the system, an independent body...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Policy

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Primary Sector

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril
Policy

NZ's "shallow" democracy is undermining society, says top scientist Peter Gluckman.

Greg Hurrell 13 Jun 2023