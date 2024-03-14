Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Parched prospects: The water infrastructure crisis in Wellington and elsewhere

Parched prospects: The water infrastructure crisis in Wellington and elsewhere
Wellington has been undergoing a water crisis this summer. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Wellington is a city where the sun is so rare a good day is declared whenever it appears. Yet as New Zealand enters autumn, the capital city’s water authority, Wellington Water, is still putting the risk of an upgrade to the city’s water shortage alert level at 43%.  “After the recent rain, the river levels are quickly dropping back, and we’re relying on stored water to supplement the supply,” Wellington Water said.  “It remains important to conserve water and keep demand low as the end of Marc...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

More Policy

TikTok needs to sell
Policy

TikTok needs to sell

TikTok is unlikely to win a battle against a probable US ban.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...
Policy

Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2024
Health and Safety, Holidays Acts reform on the agenda
Policy

Health and Safety, Holidays Acts reform on the agenda

Brooke van Velden has set out her priorities as workplace relations and safety minister.

Staff reporters 12 Mar 2024
Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike
Policy

Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike

Trusts to face graduated tax rates.

Staff reporters 11 Mar 2024