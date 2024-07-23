Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully

PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully
Grant Hodges says we need to move on from the inflexible PPP models of the past. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
This is the second part of a two-part series of articles on public-private partnerships in education. Read the first part here.Two words linger over any debate about public-private partnerships (PPP) in infrastructure, no matter the asset: Transmission Gully.For most of its time in office, Labour could point to drama over the 27-kilometre road as the reason why it wasn’t entertaining various public-private partnership proposals.However, the drama over Transmission Gully isn’t over yet. A court case is in train, and a recently releas...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 23
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 23

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets ASX MARKET WRAP

Biden's big news, IT outage drags ASX to 11-day low

The ASX200 dropped 0.5% as US President Joe Biden stood down from his re-election bid.

AAP 8:00am
Biden's big news, IT outage drags ASX to 11-day low
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Putting some PEP into the investment PIE

The Australian private equity giant is offering investors a gateway into its world.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Putting some PEP into the investment PIE

More Policy

Friday-itis absenteeism is rampant
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: Friday-itis absenteeism is rampant

School habits morph into work ones.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Commissioner replaces Te Whatu Ora’s board
Policy

Commissioner replaces Te Whatu Ora’s board

Lester Levy to be new health czar.

Jem Traylen 22 Jul 2024
Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive
Policy

Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive

Stop hiding behind the excuse of declining mail volumes, says Freightways CEO.

Jem Traylen 22 Jul 2024
Gas contract for schools and hospitals ending with no replacement
Policy

Gas contract for schools and hospitals ending with no replacement

No one is interested in supplying gas to govt agencies in a tight market.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2024