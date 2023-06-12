Menu
Proposed alcohol rules could see mass closure of restaurants, bars

Well-worn pubs like the Luggate Hotel could have their licence pulled if a childcare opens nearby. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The alcohol industry says focusing on licensing to reduce alcohol harm is a "massive blow" to small business owners already facing skill shortages, increased excise taxes and escalating crime.That's on the heels of a report by the justice select committee on the sale and supply of alcohol (community participation) amendment bill, which is recommending a "proximity provision" for on- or off-licences within proximity of a school, church or medical facility, meaning that the district licensing committee (DLC) would be unabl...
Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee
Policy

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Bloomberg

As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
National party opens door to change on genetic engineering
Policy

National party opens door to change on genetic engineering

National has re-opened an old debate, but the reaction so far has been muted.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Carbon auction is set to fail
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am