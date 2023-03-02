Public sector directorships – if not Rob Campbell, then who?

Rob Campbell says he's a political being; should that exclude him from serving in the public sector? (Image: Michael Craig/NZME)

So, if not someone like Rob Campbell, then who should governments choose to sit on public sector boards? And what should their rules of engagement be when it comes to politics?BusinessDesk spoke with Rob Campbell the day after he was sacked from his role as chair of Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ because of comments he made on his LinkedIn page about the National party’s stance on co-governance.BusinessDesk also spoke to an expert who has led crown entity governance services for several government agencies.With the passing of the Public Service...