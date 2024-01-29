Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Public servants do their best, but slow to admit mistakes – survey

Public servants do their best, but slow to admit mistakes – survey
Most people trust public servants to be honest and helpful, until things go wrong. (Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
Most people think public servants are honest, fair, and trying their best, but they are also slow to take on board feedback and take responsibility for their mistakes.According to survey findings released by the Public Service Commission last week, about two-thirds of people thought public servants were generally honest, did their best to help New Zealanders, treated people fairly and with respect, and were there when people needed them.But only about half think public servants understood their needs, worked with other government agencies to me...
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content
Media Social Media

Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Centre will work to enforce rules on child sex, hate speech and violence.

12:00pm
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

Webinars featuring economists discussing "data developments" are not usually must-see TV.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question
Technology

How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

The software giant becomes second company ever to reach the mark, boosted by OpenAI.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
How Microsoft catapulted to US$3 trillion on the back of AI

More Policy

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?
Policy

Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 24 Jan 2024
'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2024
ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jan 2024
Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 10 Jan 2024