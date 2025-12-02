Rates cap will 'tighten the screws' on strained councils – S&P

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the minimum rise would be 2% and the maximum 4%. (Image: NZME)

The Government’s plan to “cap” council rates increases between inflation and GDP will “tighten the screws” on an already financially strained sector, S&P Global Ratings says.A long-promised “rates cap” policy for local government was unveiled by Local Government Minister Simon Watts on Monday.While key aspects remain uncertain, such as who would be the regulator of council rates rises, Watts said the Government would legislate to keep rates increases – but not water charges or non-rates fees a...