Rates cap will 'tighten the screws' on strained councils – S&P

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the minimum rise would be 2% and the maximum 4%. (Image: NZME)
Thomas Manch
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
The Government’s plan to “cap” council rates increases between inflation and GDP will “tighten the screws” on an already financially strained sector, S&P Global Ratings says.A long-promised “rates cap” policy for local government was unveiled by Local Government Minister Simon Watts on Monday.While key aspects remain uncertain, such as who would be the regulator of council rates rises, Watts said the Government would legislate to keep rates increases – but not water charges or non-rates fees a...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

