Real risk to 'brand NZ’ – calls for modern slavery legislation grow

Walk Free founder Grace Forrest and OCS, 1M and MidCity managing director Gareth Marriott. (Image: Supplied)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
Successive governments’ indecision on modern slavery legislation is a “real risk to brand New Zealand”, a global campaigner has warned.Grace Forrest, founding director of human rights group Walk Free, was in Auckland last week meeting business leaders, who are also calling for proposed legislation to be strengthened and enacted promptly. “There has been a coalition of the willing from all sides of politics. This is absolutely a bipartisan issue,” Forrest said in an interview with BusinessDesk after attending e...
Business of Tech podcast: Tech adoption lag holding back NZ Inc
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech adoption lag holding back NZ Inc

Plus, Cécile Meier chats about her reporting on the embattled healthcare IT project, Hira.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Sustainable Finance

Asset pricing rules deterring KiwiSaver funds from private investments

KiwiSaver returns are lagging other countries a new legal opinion says.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion Opinion

Daniel Dunkley: Dark day for NZ media brings a political dilemma into focus

Will the last journalist left please turn off the lights.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
More Policy

ProdCom head lashes ‘cruel, thoughtless’ closure process
Policy

Staff were shown a 'lack of respect', says the outgoing commission chair.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2024
Business of Government: 90-day plans, MBIE's massive cuts and more...
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 28 Feb 2024
Migrant worker flood overwhelmed immigration checks
Policy

Too much haste opened the possibility of exploitation. 

Pattrick Smellie 27 Feb 2024
Carbon prices wilt as market waits for govt signals
Policy

Climate Change Commission advice eagerly awaited.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2024