See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Reserve Bank wants feedback on policy for overseas bank branches

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Reserve Bank wants feedback on policy for overseas bank branches
The NZ central bank expects final decisions will be made in early 2023. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
RELATED
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seeking feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks.In a statement, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) said: “The objective of the review is to create a simple, coherent and transparent policy framework for branches that protects and promotes financial stability." An overseas bank wishing to operate as a registered bank in NZ can apply to register as either a locally-incorporated subsidiary or as a branch of the overseas bank.The key diffe...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Spark's 'standout' result pulls market higher
Staff reporters | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

A mass of company earnings kept market watchers busy today, with telco Spark's results, in particular, impressing the market.

Markets
Ebos lifted profit 21% in FY22 but analysts are asking how long it can last
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Analysts have been asking if a reversal of pandemic demand is on the cards for Ebos.  

Listed Companies
Meridian pushing for more renewables as profits rise
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Bad weather and inflation pressures have pushed up costs for Meridian Energy's new Harapaki wind farm, but the company is planning to push ahead with new solar, wind and battery power

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.