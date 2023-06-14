Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Second carbon auction this year fails as buyers sit tight

Second carbon auction this year fails as buyers sit tight
The second carbon auction this year has failed to interest the market. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
The second carbon auction of the year has failed because there were not enough bids above the confidential reserve price to clear all the units on offer.The first auction earlier this year was also declined. Some active in the market believe there is every chance the last two auctions of the year will follow the same pattern, mainly because of the large degree of uncertainty about policy direction and a lack of confidence in the market.The auction operator is likely to release more details about the bids received later on Wednesday.On...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 11:55am
Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

More Policy

Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Online harm regulation causes media concern
Policy

Online harm regulation causes media concern

The proposals could also have implications for other parts of the media ecosystem.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril
Policy

Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril

NZ's "shallow" democracy is undermining society, says top scientist Peter Gluckman.

Greg Hurrell 13 Jun 2023