Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Christopher Luxon was effusive about Peter Beck and Rocket Lab at the announcement event. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon joined his “good friend” Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck at the company’s Auckland headquarters this week to announce the party’s space policy.Titled Unleashing New Horizons, the policy has five prongs that aim to help New Zealand get “a slice of the pie” that is the global aerospace industry.McKinsey estimates the industry will grow to US$1 trillion (NZ$1.68t) by 2030, though Morgan Stanley puts the trillion-dollar mark at 2040.So. what is National offering? Is it a...
Election 2023: Polls fall into line
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

It beggars belief this weekend still features pool matches a month into the tournament.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:28pm
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

More Policy

Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report
Policy

Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report

Is it time we accepted NZ is at 'peak FTA'?

Dileepa Fonseka 11:54am
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 04 Oct 2023