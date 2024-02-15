Menu
'Significant' impacts if Watercare can't access Herne Bay park

Watercare is working in parks across Auckland for the central interceptor project, including Western Springs, as pictured here. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Not having access to a park in the wealthy suburb of Herne Bay would add significant time and cost to a drainage project necessary to improve water quality in Auckland.That’s the view of Shayne Cunis, the executive programme director for the central interceptor, a giant wastewater tunnel under the isthmus meant to reduce overflows which, even after relatively minor rainfall, result in beaches throughout the city being "black flagged", or unsafe to swim.“We’re all tired of shit on the beaches,” Cunis said, parap...
Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end
Technology Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end

WTO members prepare to discuss the future of the moratorium on digital trade tariffs.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin and Dileepa Fonseka 6:00am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail taps McKinsey to help prep 'transformation blueprint'

The global consultant is carrying out a strategic review that aims to lift performance.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
KiwiRail taps McKinsey to help prep 'transformation blueprint'
Markets

Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal

Airports claim to regulators the move will stymie growth and competition.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal

More Policy

Three waters repeal plan outlined
Policy

Three waters repeal plan outlined

Simeon Brown says the government will pass bill to repeal existing legislation on Feb 23.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Feb 2024
Willis picks May 30 for first budget
Policy

Willis picks May 30 for first budget

This year’s budget will be delivered on May 30. Finance minister Nicola Willis announced the date at today’s (Feb 12) finance and expenditure select committee meeting. The budget policy statement is due out on March 27.

Staff reporters 12 Feb 2024
Christchurch mayor to meet ministers over housing plan
Policy

Christchurch mayor to meet ministers over housing plan

The city council is keen to consider opting out of density rules.

Oliver Lewis 12 Feb 2024
'Capital-constrained': Tarras airport, Lyttelton port expansion face challenges
Policy

'Capital-constrained': Tarras airport, Lyttelton port expansion face challenges

Council-owned companies in Christchurch will have to compete for limited capital.

Oliver Lewis 09 Feb 2024