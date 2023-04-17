Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Solar farms fast-tracked as govt moves closer to consent reform

Solar farms fast-tracked as govt moves closer to consent reform
More solar farms get the fast-track consent treatment. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The government has referred two more proposed solar farms into the fast-track consent process just as it draws closer to revealing its new plans to make renewable electricity generation consents simpler.The government has come under pressure from the sector, which says its plans for electrification of the economy will not eventuate because of the length of time and expense it takes to get projects consented.Numerous submissions on planned reforms to the Resource Management Act (RMA) have said the new law will only make it worse.New NPS versionN...
Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 17, 2023

More Policy

A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Apr 2023
RBNZ money-printing: near $20b in losses?
Finance

RBNZ money-printing: near $20b in losses?

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 14 Apr 2023
A watery end to Hipkins' policy bonfire
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins' policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why action is urgently needed.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Apr 2023