Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

"They lose clients," says David Parker of accountants who favour a capital gains tax. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Tax advisers who’ve spoken out in favour of a capital gains tax have lost clients as a result, the revenue minister David Parker told a select committee hearing.Parker was being grilled by National party MPs who wanted to know whether the Inland Revenue Department had provided him with tax advice, which the cabinet had rejected, that could turn up as the Labour party’s tax policy for the next general election.He said he had been told by a senior and regular participant in government consultation processes on tax policy that they wer...
