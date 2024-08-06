Menu
Te Pūkenga moves to surplus as cost-cutting continues

Te Pūkenga has been cost-cutting. (Image: Te Pūkenga)
Victoria Young
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
Mega polytech Te Pūkenga says it has moved into operating surplus after extensive cost-cutting and rationalisation.The organisation has delivered a year-to-date surplus for the six months to June 30 of $28.5 million compared with an operating deficit of $37.9m in the year ending 2023.“By June 2024 we have reached our targeted number of domestic learners and increased international enrolments by 35%,” chief executive Gus Gilmore said.The half-year improvement is driven by its institutes of technology and polytechnics unit reducing it...
