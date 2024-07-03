Menu
Te Pūkenga plans for regional polytechs leak out before consultation

Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds has been leading the charge on disestablishing Te Pūkenga. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 03 Jul 2024
The Government may be staying quiet on how it plans to reform vocational education, but Te Pūkenga believes a replacement model is a done deal. Or, at least, it did. In response to queries from BusinessDesk, a spokesperson for Te Pūkenga said a request for information (RFI) revealing details of a planned merger of polytechs "was lodged in error and has been removed".  According to the tender document published on Monday, Te Pūkenga anticipated it would split into several regional polytechs combining previously separate educa...
Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction
Primary Sector

Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction

The index was down 6.9%.

Riley Kennedy 7:50am
Markets

These shares are 'priced for awful'

Kathmandu, SkyCity and Fletcher shares are under pressure. Some are taking the plunge.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Property

Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air

Records for the project company are nowhere to be found after Ballu Khan's passing.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Do quarterly reports deliver? Playing policy snooker, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Luxon puts a gold star on his report card
Policy

Luxon says the Government has achieved 35 of its 36 action-plan points.

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024
Independent costings needed for tough political decisions
Economy

The time is now for an Independent Fiscal Institution.

Cameron Bagrie 01 Jul 2024
Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds
Policy

There are fears the new regime will create 'orphan' councils.

Jem Traylen 01 Jul 2024