The Business of Government election edition: public servants as political football and not much more ...

It's all a game: suits, scrums and point scoring. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Backroom bureaucrats – the evidenceWelcome to our special election week edition of this column, where we analyse the public servant’s role as a political football – they may not have been talked about much in this campaign, but where do you think up to $6 billion in savings for National’s proposed tax cuts is coming from?What this proposal implies depends on where you sit, politically and professionally, but one fact is indisputable: the headcount of public servants based in the Wellington region has grown proportionatel...
Property

Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks

Office conversions are now squarely on hoteliers' radar as vacancies increase.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks

