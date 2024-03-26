Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up

The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up
Aviation education industry advocates said visa and other rules need to change for the sector to take off. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
Hearing that flight education needs a severe overhaul is not something you want to know just as you are about to take to the skies on a flying lesson. However, this is Ardmore Flying School chief executive Irene King's argument shortly before BusinessDesk hopped into a plane on a pilot training mission. "The basic New Zealand programmes have not been modernised since post-World War II, and so our training requires us to do some quite strange stuff relative to the rest of the world,” King said.But hearing the pilot curri...
Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative
Policy

Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative

We should be more like Norway, where ministers only get one portfolio each.

Jem Traylen 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Steven Joyce to chair group looking at infrastructure agency

The new National Infrastructure Agency will be up and running next year.

Oliver Lewis 11:25am
Steven Joyce to chair group looking at infrastructure agency
Public sector

Heads of PM’s department and foreign affairs appointed

Two top posts on offer in Wellington have gone to career diplomats.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
Heads of PM’s department and foreign affairs appointed

More Policy

Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative
Policy

Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative

We should be more like Norway, where ministers only get one portfolio each.

Jem Traylen 2:00pm
Willis to serve up a cold dish for Wellington
Policy

Paul McBeth: Willis to serve up a cold dish for Wellington

Govt wants to cut spending, but maybe it should work out what it wants to do first.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Gluckman tipped to lead reviews into science and university sectors
Policy

Gluckman tipped to lead reviews into science and university sectors

The government will review how universities and science are funded.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Mar 2024
Luxon's toughest cost-cutting task yet
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's toughest cost-cutting task yet

The choice between "bread and butter" or "cheaper spreads" gets trickier.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Mar 2024