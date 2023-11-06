Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?

The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?
(Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
The fastest-growing public service occupation in the past five years was by far 'information professionals', which is up nearly two-thirds (63%) on its 2018 numbers, compared to across-the-board growth of 36%.An additional 13,387 full-time equivalent (FTEs) public servants joined the service in the five years to June 2023, of which 3,649, or more than a quarter, were information professionals.We know what some of you are thinking – all those policy analysts and comms people clogging up the back offices of government – e...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery

Income tax ‘bracket creep’ can be solved. Just don’t call it a tax cut.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery
Markets

US takeover offer for MHM Automation could be a sign of things to come

Shares in MHM jumped 70% following the news.

Ella Somers 5:00am
US takeover offer for MHM Automation could be a sign of things to come

More Policy

It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery

Income tax ‘bracket creep’ can be solved. Just don’t call it a tax cut.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Where the public service growth spurt went
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 03 Nov 2023
A third more senior managers under Labour
Policy

A third more senior managers under Labour

An additional 1,025 senior managers joined the top three ranks.

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more
Policy

Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more

Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 01 Nov 2023