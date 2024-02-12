Menu
Three waters repeal plan outlined

Creaking water infrastructure is a problem in many areas. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
The government has outlined its plans to repeal its predecessor’s three waters reform with a new system to be in place by the middle of next year.The new system has been dubbed “Local Water Done Well” by local government minister Simeon Brown, but the detail of what this will be is still to be decided.A technical advisory group (Tag) has been appointed to work through the complex issues that became a lightning rod for the last government when it moved to take ownership, management and financing of water infrastructure from loc...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
