Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds

Are we just digging ourselves further into a hole? (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
Some councils, such as Auckland, are saying a replacement water regime will be their financial saviour, while others, particularly in rural areas, claim it could bankrupt them.This week MPs heard submissions on the second of three bills the Government intends to introduce to replace the “Three Waters” regime it repealed with the first bill.A distraught mayor of Clutha told them he was sick of the current and previous governments' “continual abdication of responsibility” and called on politicians to “stop fiddli...
Independent costings needed for tough political decisions
Economy

The time is now for an Independent Fiscal Institution.

Cameron Bagrie 7:40am
Technology Free

Business of Tech: Unpacking 2degrees' Shaping Business 2024

Three business leaders speak on the major insights survey in this sponsored episode.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Markets

How NZ will benefit from global PE giants in Australia

New offices and deals in Australia are good news for NZ, M&A expert says.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
More Policy

Govt steers slow-ahead course on resuming live-animal shipments
Policy

Govt steers slow-ahead course on resuming live-animal shipments

Exports could resume next year with stronger animal welfare standards.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2024
Govt names five experts to review biogenic methane targets
Policy

Govt names five experts to review biogenic methane targets

Former climate change commissioner Nicola Shadbolt will chair the independent panel.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2024
NZ's new cars are getting dirtier, says EV industry body
Policy

NZ's new cars are getting dirtier, says EV industry body

Tesla criticises the govt for 'hand-picked' consultation over clean car standard.

Greg Hurrell 27 Jun 2024