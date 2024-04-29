Menu
Transpower says fast-track bill needs to ensure access to grid and changes to reduce litigation

The electricity grid already crosses protected land in many places. (Image: Transpower)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
Transpower says the new fast-track consenting regime needs tweaks to ensure the company can upgrade and maintain the national electricity grid.It also warns that the way the Fast-track Approvals Bill is drafted opens up decisions made under the legislation to extensive litigation.In a submission to the select committee considering the bill, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) said the standard timeline of three to seven years for obtaining the necessary statutory approvals and access rights for projects is "challenging given the pace require...
Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?
Policy JobWatch 2024

Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?

MPI says it needs a big team at the top to engage with senior sector leaders.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Business

Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

Offers for the seafood group must be in by May 6, receiver says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

