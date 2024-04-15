Menu
Twyford wants to decouple visas from employers and reform previous government's visa system

Phil Twyford says a change of tack on immigration is democracy at work. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 15 Apr 2024
Labour’s immigration spokesperson wants to decouple visas from employers and look at reforming the accredited employer work visa scheme the previous government created. Phil Twyford said he believed visas linked to employers encouraged migrant worker exploitation, although the idea wasn’t official Labour party policy yet. “The person is denied the fundamental right that everybody else in the labour market has – and that is to pick up their kit and go down the road and get a job somewhere else if they don't...
