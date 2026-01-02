Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

Mengjie Zhang is director of Victoria University's Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. (Image: LinkedIn)

Victoria University is making a name for itself in artificial intelligence research through opening up the black box of AI decision-making. It set up a specialist centre for AI in 2023 and has carved out a niche in the field of genetic programming.The university is now ranked number 50 in the world for courses in artificial intelligence by Shanghai Rankings. Shanghai Rankings is one of the big three university rating organisations, along with Times Higher Education World University Rankings and QS World University Rankings.That puts it well ahe...