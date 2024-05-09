Menu
Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase

Watercare uses debt to fund new growth infrastructure such as the central interceptor. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 09 May 2024
According to Watercare, it's too early to say whether its cost of borrowing will increase once it achieves balance sheet separation from Auckland council.BusinessDesk understands debt servicing costs will likely increase under the model announced by the government and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown over the weekend, a position supported by comment from global credit ratings agency S&P.The plan, for the government to legislate to prevent Auckland council providing financial support to Watercare, will allow the water services provider to take...
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Women still passed over for senior technical roles

Women want the top tech jobs, so what's keeping them out?

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Infrastructure

CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released

Bruce Irvine painted a rosy picture compared to previous assessments.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Aussie’s $1b quantum bet: visionary or foolhardy?
Policy

We’ve got about three years to find out if Australia's bet on PsiQuantum pays off.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 08 May 2024
Willis pledges fiscal discipline with caveats
Economy

Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 07 May 2024
OECD tells NZ to get its books in order
Economy

The government needs to earn more and spend less. 

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024