Weather disaster is fiscal, private sector challenge – RBNZ

Reserve Bank governor, Adrian Orr, said the central bank needed to do the right thing by its remit. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% and said it's too early to assess the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events.However, it said monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus. As a result, it said the committee decided to look through the "short-term direct price pressures stemming from these extreme weather events, and focus on the medium-term impacts on inflation and maximum sustainable employment”.As expectedThe move was widely expected,...
NZ's market flat as Ebos impresses market and Spark disappoints

Spark's result fell flat today while Ebos soared.

Ella Somers 6:06pm
NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm

Auckland council CEO Jim Stabback resigns

He has resigned for personal reasons, according to mayor Wayne Brown.

Oliver Lewis 11:42am
Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Feb 2023
Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Feb 2023
Forest owners want revamp of ban on genetic technology

NZ is "out of step" with much of the world on genetic technology.

Rebecca Howard 17 Feb 2023