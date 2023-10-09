Menu
Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

On the front lines of the public service. (Image: NZ Customs Service)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
The National and Act parties have been developing a narrative that the growth of the public service is out of control and, in particular, declared open season on "backroom bureaucrats" they say are public enemy No 1.A growing legion of comms advisers and policy wonks has starved frontline public services of much-needed resources, they say.But where's the evidence? BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week to glean what we can out of the available data, and that's probably the first valid criticism – a lack...
PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company
Finance

PwC liquidators pursue claim against livestock shipping company

They had been struggling to find funding.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Electricity future prices unrealistic

ASX futures are higher than fundamentals would suggest.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 06 Oct 2023
Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report
Policy

Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report

Is it time we accepted NZ is at 'peak FTA'?

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Oct 2023
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023
National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ
Policy

National launches space policy at Rocket Lab HQ

The five-point plan includes appointing a new minister for space.

Ben Moore 05 Oct 2023