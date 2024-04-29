Menu
Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?

Soon after delivering her budget policy statement, minister of finance Nicola Willis said she was looking for more job cuts. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
Finance and public service minister Nicola Willis is looking at whether agencies are overloaded with senior managers. Jem Traylen continues her investigation of public service jobs data.Some of the fastest-growing agencies also have the largest numbers of senior leaders, even though they aren’t the biggest departments in terms of total employees.The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has the most senior leaders with 84 – double what it had in 2017.This is closely followed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (M...
Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business

Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

Offers for the seafood group must be in by May 6, receiver says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Technology

AI v the workforce: tech leaders on what to expect

Experts from NZ's big tech companies on what to expect as AI reshapes the workforce.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fast-track legislation risks litigation, says Transpower
Policy

Fast-track legislation risks litigation, says Transpower

The proposed law needs tweaks to achieve its purpose, the SOE says.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Macron's very un-French business revolution
Economy

Macron's very un-French business revolution

Outsider CEOs and entrepreneurs are shaking up the Paris billionaires’ club.

Bloomberg 27 Apr 2024
McKinsey gives KiwiRail growth tips
Policy

McKinsey gives KiwiRail growth tips

Increasing the share of freight carried by rail is reportedly a key focus.

Oliver Lewis 26 Apr 2024
Infrastructure industry more negative than positive
Policy

Infrastructure industry more negative than positive

The vibes aren't great.

Oliver Lewis 24 Apr 2024