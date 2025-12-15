Menu
Why Health NZ dumped its AI tool Tuhi for Heidi

Sonny Taite, Health NZ's director of digital innovation and AI, said budget cuts weren't the main driver for dumping its $150k AI tool Tuhi for Heidi. (Image: Bethany Howarth Photography, HiNZ, 2025.)
Cécile Meier
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Health New Zealand has abandoned its homegrown AI clinical scribe, opting for commercial products that clinicians had already been using behind the scenes. While the shift has allowed the agency to move faster and get immediate productivity gains, it also raises questions about data sovereignty and long-term costs. Health NZ (HNZ) spent $150,000 in 2024 developing Tuhi, te reo Māori for “write”, to transcribe and summarise patient consultations.By February 2025, it had 52 users who had created more than 400 consultation no...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Taxpayers’ Union feeds journalists Nicola’s Fudge
Economy

Taxpayers’ Union feeds journalists Nicola’s Fudge

An attack from the political right says the Government is all talk on fiscal austerity.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Dec 2025
From $30,000 to $200,000: Rates increase stuns forest owner
Primary Sector

From $30,000 to $200,000: Rates increase stuns forest owner

Lewis Tucker’s DrylandCarbon has owned the Hawke's Bay property since 2019.

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2025
Major battles still to be fought over RMA reform
Policy

Major battles still to be fought over RMA reform

Lawyers expect litigation battles, Fed Farmers has concerns, and Opposition may amend.

Thomas Manch 10 Dec 2025
Economic boost, compliance relief from RMA reform
Policy

Economic boost, compliance relief from RMA reform

RMA Minister Chris Bishop touts the size of prize as new planning system revealed.

Thomas Manch 09 Dec 2025