Willis to serve up a cold dish for Wellington

Less money will flow into local cafes as the government cuts jobs in Wellington. (Image: AP)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
With the economy starving on a per capita basis and government agencies laying off people left, right, and centre, there won’t be too many crumbs available in finance minister Nicola Willis’s budget policy statement.In fact, the message will probably harness the energy of an old Seinfeld episode in telling the bureaucracy and other Wellington hangers-on: no soup for you! Willis said she wanted annual savings of $1.5 billion when she produced her fizzer of a mini-budget in December – roughly 1% of the government’s fo...
