Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

Former local government minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
A group campaigning against the government's three waters reforms is asking the courts to order the release of crown law advice on its co-governance structure.The Water Users Group is suing former local government minister Nanaia Mahuta and the attorney general, claiming that the minister’s advice to cabinet on the government’s Treaty of Waitangi obligations was wrong in law.According to a May 2021 regulatory impact assessment of three waters, which is available online, "crown law advice is that there are two significant tr...
