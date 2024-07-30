Menu
Arden's anger at APEC meeting fiasco led to a bungled $33m MFAT cloud project

Jacinda Ardern was reportedly not impressed at MFAT's initial Microsoft Teams setup at Apec. (Image: Getty/POOL)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
Sources say a $33 million Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade cloud IT project, which nearly tripled in cost since 2021, has been a failure for all of its existence, and the wider ministry was made aware of it before millions of dollars were misspent. The project's origin story can be traced back to a moment with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) reportedly had no technical capability to get a Microsoft...
Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction
The bankruptcy proceedings were stayed pending the liquidators' application.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
NZ startup is building AI for augmenting CEOs' strategising

Astronort can do market research, competition analysis and even strategic modelling.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

Creditors left owing $3m are galled Aaron Ghee has other luxury projects. 

Maria Slade 5:00am
