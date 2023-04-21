Menu
Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?

Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?
Auckland is NZ's startup capital when it comes to scaling up. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
When it comes to claiming the title of New Zealand’s Silicon Valley, a report commissioned by the government’s Startup Advisors Council makes it clear one city is ahead of all the others: Auckland.It has the majority of the country’s technology startups (57.6%), a figure out of proportion to its share of the population (30%). But the supercity is also further ahead on startup ecosystem benchmarks than any other city in the country.That is a key conclusion of a research report conducted by Startup Genome, a San Francisco-based...
