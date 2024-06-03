Menu
Business back in favour in coalition govt's list of gongs

Theresa Gattung is created a dame companion of the NZ Order of Merit. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Mon, 03 Jun 2024
Three corporate titans have been honoured in this year’s King’s Birthday honours list, issued by the National-led coalition government.Former Telecom chief executive Theresa Gattung, high-profile company director Joan Withers and Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck have been given titular honours.The only non-business person to receive a title is Professor Peter Hunter, director of the Auckland Bioengineering Institute, who is honoured for his services to medical science.The appointment of a trio of businesspeople among the four new knigh...
Retail royalty 'overwhelmed' and 'surprised' to feature in list
Retail King's Birthday Honours

Joan Withers created a dame, Rod Duke a companion of the NZ Order of Merit.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Cars

Another roadblock to the EV transition: personal politics

Some consumers are eschewing electric vehicles for political reasons.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology King's Birthday Honours

Peter Beck on his knighthood: 'A huge, humbling honour to get'

NZ-founded firm is now the second-busiest private rocket launch enterprise on the planet.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Business asks: does the Budget match NZ's needs?
Economy

'Hope of better times ahead' as the government does what it said it would.

Dileepa Fonseka 31 May 2024
Scientists disappointed at Budget's shrinking science funds
Policy

Science is losing $370m in operating costs and $534m in capital costs over five years.

Greg Hurrell 31 May 2024
Roads of national significance get $1 billion boost
Policy

The government said it would be spending a 'record amount' on infrastructure.

Jem Traylen 30 May 2024
Gumboot Friday: 'lone wolf' to govt-funded
Policy

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2024