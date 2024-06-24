Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Business of Education: Indian students face stark rejection rates in NZ

Business of Education: Indian students face stark rejection rates in NZ
Indian students face far higher student visa rejection rates compared to students in other Asian nations.
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Mon, 24 Jun 2024
A thorn in the side of the India-New Zealand relationship is rearing its head again: student visa rejections.Immigration NZ(INZ) figures show applications between Oct 1, 2023, and May 6, 2024, for student visas by Indian nationals had an approval rate of 47%, almost half the 89% rate of the second-largest cohort, Chinese students. In total, 2,684 prospective Indian students were declined; 1,313 of these were aiming to study at private training establishments. The only nations with lower acceptance rates were Nepal (34%) and Bangladesh (22%...
Watson belatedly fronts for US insider trading charges
Law & Regulation

Watson belatedly fronts for US insider trading charges

Default judgment looms for ex-pat businessman. 

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Economy

Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done

Will manufacturers get what they really, really want?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done
Markets

Infratil's share offer to retailers looks fair

The price and pro-rata offer make it a good opportunity, an analyst says.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Infratil's share offer to retailers looks fair

More Politics

Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done
Economy

Our first Minister for Manufacturing just wants to get ‘stuff’ done

Will manufacturers get what they really, really want?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted
Policy

No new taxes, so evaders to be targeted

The revenue minister hopes to get $8 back for every $1 spent on compliance.

Jem Traylen 21 Jun 2024
Scrutiny weeks, mission control, AI and more...
Policy Business of Government

Scrutiny weeks, mission control, AI and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 19 Jun 2024
Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation
Politics

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation

NZ IT executives want a clear plan from the government on digitising public services.

Ben Moore 18 Jun 2024