Cash for Candidates: How the biggest donors spent $52m

Our biggest electoral donors: Kim Dotcom, Gareth Morgan and Colin Craig. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Welcome to our Cash for Candidates series, where BusinessDesk's investigations unit follows the money and runs the numbers on major election donors since 1996. More than $52 million has been donated to political parties since 1996 by major donors whose contributions are above the threshold for public declaration.A BusinessDesk analysis of donations found they have come from 538 donors from individuals, businesses, trusts and non-profit organisations.The average donation is about $47,000.Biggest donorsThe three biggest donors are a...
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest

With relatively low limits on election spending, why does the party need a big war chest?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Interactive: big money behind our political parties
Politics Cash for Candidates

Interactive: big money behind our political parties

Check out all the data on donations here. 

Andy Fyers 4:55am
Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government
Politics

Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government

Labour’s new list ranking tells the story of the current government’s time in office.

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'
News in Brief

Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'

The council intends to consult the public on its nine-point flood resilience plan.

Staff reporters 27 Jul 2023