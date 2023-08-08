Menu
Cash for Candidates: How to spend it

Electioneering can cost a fair bit of money, but there are controls in place. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
This article is part of our Cash for Candidates series. Read more here. If New Zealand has a national pastime beyond rugby, then it's surely the trans-Tasman comparison.  While on most things this yields only marginal differences, there is one area where NZ and Australia have gone down very different paths: election spending.NZ has election spending limits that cover the election period and has had regulations on spending for individual candidates stretching back two centuries.Australia has no spending limits on federal election c...
