Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Christopher Luxon struggling to connect: leaked poll

Christopher Luxon struggling to connect: leaked poll
Christopher Luxon out and about in Manukau city last Wednesday. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
The prime minister, Christopher Luxon, continues to struggle to connect with voters despite a rush of activity in recent weeks to complete the coalition government’s first 100-day plan.A report for corporate clients by pollsters Talbot Mills, sighted by BusinessDesk, shows Luxon dropping three percentage points to 24% as preferred prime minister, just one point ahead of Chris Hipkins, on 23%, the Labour party leader he defeated last October.Equally worrying for a government that is seeking to cement a new, more focused narrative on p...
Netsafe partnership offers scam victims new hope
Money

Netsafe partnership offers scam victims new hope

Netsafe has started referring scam victims to international crime fighter Cybera.

John Anthony 5:00am
Economy

Recession or not, the economy is anaemic

Annual growth seen at 0.7% versus 2.4% in 2022. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Recession or not, the economy is anaemic
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: 'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet

Sometimes the key to blowouts is simple: order less, pay the right price and move fast.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet

More Politics

'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: 'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet

Sometimes the key to blowouts is simple: order less, pay the right price and move fast.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Expect Trump to double down on vile migrant rants
Politics Opinion

Expect Trump to double down on vile migrant rants

Racism and bigotry are the glue binding his coalition.

Bloomberg 16 Mar 2024
Willis signals bigger cost-cutting drive
Economy

Willis signals bigger cost-cutting drive

Finance minister says forecasts are not good, but govt will drive harder on cost-cutting.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Mar 2024
China sends foreign minister Down Under
Policy

China sends foreign minister Down Under

The visit is the most senior by the Chinese government for seven years.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Mar 2024