Consensus lacking on Auckland harbour crossing

The National and Labour parties agree on the need for a second Waitematā Harbour crossing, but finding a common vision appears unlikely.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister Michael Wood unveiled five crossing options for public consultation in Auckland on Thursday.All options – different configurations of bridges and tunnels – provide for mass rapid transit in the form of light rail, walking and cycling, and additional general traffic lanes.Public feedback will be taken into consideration by the crossing project team,...