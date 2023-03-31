Menu
Consensus lacking on Auckland harbour crossing

All options provide for mass rapid transit in the form of light rail, walking and cycling, and extra traffic lanes. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
The National and Labour parties agree on the need for a second Waitematā Harbour crossing, but finding a common vision appears unlikely.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister Michael Wood unveiled five crossing options for public consultation in Auckland on Thursday.All options – different configurations of bridges and tunnels – provide for mass rapid transit in the form of light rail, walking and cycling, and additional general traffic lanes.Public feedback will be taken into consideration by the crossing project team,...
